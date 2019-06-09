Urban Turtle Festival teaches community members about turtle conservation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kids and community members now have a little more appreciation for urban turtles after learning about them during the second annual Urban Turtle Festival.

The festival was held at Eagle Marsh Barn, which is located on 6801 Engle Road, Sunday afternoon.

Visitors got to view and learn more about live turtles, visit education stations, participate in activities, and listen to presentations.

The festival highlighted a project that Little River Wetlands Project launched in 2018 focusing on sustainable urban turtle conservation efforts including habitat restoration and education.

LRWP restores and protects wetlands in the watershed of the Little River, a tributary of the Wabash River.