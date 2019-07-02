SUV upside down after collision with truck downtown

An SUV upside down at W. Jefferson Blvd. and Fulton Street following a crash Tuesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Fulton Street around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on report of a crash. They were advised of a two-vehicle accident in front of the downtown Arby’s.

Police told WANE 15 that a truck and SUV were both heading east on Jefferson.

Police said it was a “blind spot situation” and the truck hit the SUV, sending it into the curb, causing it to roll on its top on and land on the sidewalk.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on W. Jefferson Blvd. while crews cleaned up.

No serious injuries were reported.