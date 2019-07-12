Smith excited for MEI Indiana Showcase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has all come full circle for Fort Wayne native Jaylon Smith, as the Dallas Cowboys linebacker and businessman will be crowning three winners of the Jaylon Smith Minority Entrepreneurship Institute tonight at the first-ever Indiana Showcase at Parkview Field.

Five finalists have already been selected out of the 65 applicants. According to the MEI, three winners will be tabbed tonight in a Shark Tank-style competition, with the trio of victors receiving various levels of commitment based on their placement.

Smith, who is entering his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys, is a Bishop Luers graduate who recently went back to college and earned his degree from Notre Dame.

Three of the five finalists tonight are from Fort Wayne, with the other two from South Bend and Indianapolis, respectively.

Judges for the competition tonight are Smith, Summit City’s Jane DeHaven, Ruoff Home Mortgage Owner & CEO Mark Music, and former Colts linebacker and businessman Gary Brackett.