Qualifying Paralympic events wrap up at Turnstone

Hundreds of goalball and blind judo athletes and their coaches have gathered in Fort Wayne for the 2019 International Blind Sports Federation Goalball and Judo International Qualifier.

This is the first time the event has been hosted inside the United States. Now that the last day of events has arrived, Turnstone CEO Mike Mushett explained what a success it has been.

“It’s been a whirlwind. It’s hard to believe that we’re one day from closing the event out. It’s been a great event. Staff has performed tremendously, community has rallied in a big way around the event, and the delegations, the feed back we have gotten around the event, has been extremely positive. We’re very pleased at this point,” Mushett said.

Volunteers from all over the city stepped up to help out with the games, even over a holiday weekend.

“We figured we needed approximately 600 volunteers to operate the event. We haven’t done a final count, but we are pretty close to that. We were really concerned about volunteers on the Fourth of July and it turned out we had more than we actually needed,” Mushett said.

The last day of events wrap up with the final goalball matches including the women’s bronze match, men’s bronze match, men’s gold match, women’s gold match, and a medal ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

“We’ll do a very extensive post event analysis. Things have gone very smoothly but we obviously have had some things that we can improve upon for future events. We’ll be getting feedback from all segments of the community and put a ribbon on it and wrap it up,” Mushett said.

The USA women’s team is in the goalball final facing off against China for the gold at 2 p.m. Many other USA teams have performed well over the past two weeks.

“Our men’s team has performed well, unfortunately they are out of the qualification process for Tokyo. Judo athletes performed very well and the US team finished second and won the silver medal in the team event in Judo,” Mushett said.