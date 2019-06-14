Plastic ducks to fill St. Joseph River, benefit SCAN

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officials will throw thousands of plastic ducks into the St. Joseph River Saturday as part of the 31st annual Weigand Construction Duck Race. The event benefits SCAN (Stop Child Abuse and Neglect).

This year officials are hoping to raise $231,0000 to support SCAN’s mission to protect children, prepare parents, strengthen families and educate our community to Stop Child Abuse and Neglect. The organization serves 34 northern Indiana counties and impacts the lives of more than 6,000 families annually.

The Duck Race is this Saturday at Johnny Appleseed Park and Fort Wayne Turners. It begins at 6:30 with the Kids’ Zone. The Kids’ Zone activities, including Mark’s Ark animal show runs from 8:15 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. The Duck Race at 8 p.m. and a firework show at 9:45 p.m.