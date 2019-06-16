Plastic ducks fill St. Joseph River for annual SCAN Duck Race

Thousands of rubber duckies are drying off after racing down the Saint Joseph River.

On Saturday, the Stop Child Abuse and Neglect organization, or SCAN, held its 31st annual Weigand Construction Duck Race at Johnny Appleseed Park and Fort Wayne Turners.

This year 17,000 plastic ducks were purchased by community members and organizations for the event.

Each duck was sold for $5. The money raised goes to help the organization with its mission to protect children, prepare parents, strengthen families and educate the community to stop child abuse and neglect.

Dee Szyndrowski, CEO of SCAN, said the event started with 5,000 ducks in 1988 and has grown significantly throughout the years.

“Every duck that you see signifies someone that bought a duck to ensure that children are safe in our community,” said Szyndrowski. “Safe communities mean safe families, safe families mean happy families.”

Due to Saturday’s rainy weather, the start time of the Duck Race was moved up from 8 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.

The weather did not affect other activities planned like a kid’s zone and a firework show.

Each plastic duck also represented a raffle number and the top 25 ducks won cash and prizes.

The owner of the duck that finished first received $5,000 courtesy of Weigand Construction.