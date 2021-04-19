Parkview administers 100,000th dose of vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation administered its 100,000th dose today.

The milestone dose was given at 11:10 a.m. to Michael Reinbolt of New Haven, Indiana. He came to the clinic with his wife, Susan Reinbolt, who received the 99,999th dose.

Both received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The couple, who will be celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary in a few weeks, said they are looking forward to spending more time with their family, especially their grandchildren, after being fully vaccinated.

They have one grandchild currently, with one expected to be born at the end of June.