Painting penguin at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrates 10th birthday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Hugh, a penguin at the Fort Wayne Children’s zoo celebrated his tenth birthday on Monday.

The zoo posted about his milestone on Facebook.

WANE 15’s Terra Brantley met Hugh in 2011 when he showed off his painting skills on “Wild on WANE.” He would walk through multiple paint colors and onto a canvas to create his masterpiece. One of his paintings sold for as much as $80.

Hugh is a African Black-footed Penguin. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, their average life span is roughly 10–15 years in the wild, but can live up to 30 in captivity.