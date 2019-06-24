NWS Says Tornado that touched down in South Bend had winds up to 125 mph.

SOUTH BEND, IN (WANE)-The National Weather Service has completed a survey of the South Bend tornado and determined it was an EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita damage scale. That means winds were 115 to 125 mph when the tornado touched down with a path of 200 yards wide and 2 miles long.

The cyclone damaged a daycare facility which was empty on Sunday evening.

NWS officials say they believe a thunderstorm formed in Marshall County which is southwest of South Bend. The storm then moved NNE toward South Bend. As it reached South Bend the winds from the storm collided with an outflow boundary from a previous storm earlier that afternoon.

They believe this caused forcing which was just enough energy to form a brief tornado that touched down southeast of the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Inwood Road.