Northeast Indiana colleges encourage, not requiring vaccinations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several northeast Indiana colleges are on the same page when it comes to COVID-19 expectations for the fall semester. As school administrators across the country weigh vaccination requirement options, representatives from the northeast Indiana have updated WANE 15 on their plans.

If all goes to plan, Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Purdue Fort Wayne, Trine University and University of Saint Francis will encourage students and staff to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines, but will not require it to be on campus.

Huntington University: “At this point, we do not have a plan to require vaccinations. We will certainly encourage them, especially as the health experts and medical community continue to emphasize its importance,” Director of Communication Lynette Fager wrote in a statement. “We also continue to be in consistent communication with local health officials in this item and all other areas COVID related.”

Indiana Tech: “We are encouraging all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated, but not requiring it,” Brian Engelhart told WANE 15.

Purdue Fort Wayne: “Purdue Fort Wayne believes getting a COVID vaccination is one of the most important steps we can all take to help bring an end to the pandemic, and the university is working to offer a vaccination clinic on campus before the end of the spring semester,” Senior Director of Media Relations Geoff Thomas said. “At this point, the policy is vaccination will not be required for students, faculty or staff as a condition for enrolling for in-person classes starting in August.”

Trine University: “We are strongly encouraging all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated, but we are not requiring it,” Senior Director of Content and Communications told WANE 15.

University of Saint Francis: “At this point we will not require faculty, staff nor students to get the vaccine before school starts next fall, but we are certainly strongly encouraging them to do so,” Dr. Robert A. Pastoor, USF Vice President for Student Affairs and Chief of Staff wrote in a statement.