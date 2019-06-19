Weather cancels smoke alarm give-away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Storms have canceled a planned smoke alarm give-away event Wednesday evening.

Mayor Tom Henry, the Ten Point Coalition Foot Patrols and the Fort Wayne Fire Department planned to give out smoke detectors at the Weisser Park Youth Center as part of a distribution and installation blitz in the Oxford community. Just before 5 p.m., the city canceled the invent, citing the threat of storms.

The blitz was intended to allow the Fort Wayne Fire Department to quickly and efficiently distribute and install free smoke detectors to the community.

Any resident that needs free alarms may still call 260-427-1479 or visit www.fortwaynefiredepartment.org to request alarms.