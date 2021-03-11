Need a mattress? YWCA giving away 120 starting Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne Police Department has established an operations center, allowing several agencies to work with each other when responding to situations across the area. The Investigative Operations Center has been put into use inside the department's headquarters at the Rousseau Centre.

WANE 15 was given an inside look at the operations center Thursday. The room, adjacent to the department's homicide and robbery offices, is filled with computers and projector screens. It allows officers from several agencies to work together, accessing several different technology options.