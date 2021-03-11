Need a mattress? YWCA giving away 120 starting Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) YWCA Northeast Indiana will be giving away 120 mattresses starting Friday, March 12.
The mattresses are described as being high quality Wolf mattresses in excellent condition.
In December, the YWCA purchased Don Hall’s Guesthouse on Washington Center Road in Fort Wayne and the mattresses from the hotel aren’t needed by the YWCA for it’s programs, hence the giveaway.
Mattresses can be picked up at the former Guesthouse located 1313 W. Washington Center Road between 3pm and 7pm Friday, March 12 or from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, March 13.
Mattresses are offered first come, first served and recipients are asked to consider making a donation to the YWCA Northeast Indiana.
To learn more about the “new house” the YWCA is preparing within Hall’s Guesthouse and about its
programs visit https://ywcanein.com/newhouse. To donate to the YWCA’s “new house,” please visit ywcanein.com and click the orange “Donate” button at the top right.