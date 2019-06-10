Jefferson Blvd. building’s attorney postpones plan commission presentation

The future of the mysterious plaza on Jefferson Boulevard will be pushed back by two months. The project’s attorney made an appearance at Monday’s Fort Wayne Plan Commission meeting requesting to postpone his formal presentation about the project.

Quintana Plaza has raised a lot of eyebrows recently. It was initially supposed to be a large garage, but continued to get bigger to the point that a complaint was sent to the Allen County Building Department, which in turn issued two stop-work orders on the project.

Michael Quintana, the man behind the project, has requested that the Allen County Department of Planning Services rezone his plaza at 6626 W. Jefferson Blvd. from residential to commercial. He plans to make the project, which he’s conducting with E.E. Brandenberger Construction, a restaurant and retail space.

The problem is that in his initial filings with the Building Department he said he was only going to build an addition – a 8,820 square foot garage with a front and rear porch. The stop-work order and and $500 fine were issued when it was realized he was building the restaurant and retail space without proper permission.

The project’s attorney, James Federoff of Fort Wayne, was scheduled to present the rezoning request at the Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s June 10 meeting. He submitted a letter to the commission requesting a continuance of that presentation until their July 8 meeting. He then attended Monday’s meeting to make the request in person. It was decided he would present on August 12.

WANE 15 asked Federoff why Quintana didn’t tell the building department about his change of plans.

“I think it started out as a residential project and he decided, given the location, that it would be a good prospect for commercial development,” he said.

Federoff said once Quintana received the stop-work orders and $500 fine, he was hired to help get the project rezoned from a residential to commercial.

Some in the community wondered if Quintana was trying to save money or avoid higher construction standards by not getting his plaza cleared with the proper county officials.

“There’s safeguards in place,” Federoff said. “You can’t build a building and turn it into a commercial use if it’s not zoned properly. So it’s just not possible. The building department stopped work on it and that was proper.”

