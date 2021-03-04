INSIDE LOOK: FWPD unveils new Investigative Operations Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has established an operations center, allowing several agencies to work with each other when responding to situations across the area. The Investigative Operations Center has been put into use inside the department’s headquarters at the Rousseau Centre.

WANE 15 was given an inside look at the operations center Thursday. The room, adjacent to the department’s homicide and robbery offices, is filled with computers and projector screens. It allows officers from several agencies to work together, accessing several different technology options.

“We usually huddled around a desk or two in the homicide office and conducted investigations,” Deputy Chief James Feasel told WANE 15 about his experiences before the room was put in use. “We tried to look at monitors and footage and things like that. It just was not as interactive as this one.”

The officers working inside the Investigative Operations Center are able to watch live drone footage from across the area as well as suspect interviews.

The room was put together late last year with the help of the DEA’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program.