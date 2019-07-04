Hundreds walk to raise money, awareness for mental health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) held its annual 5K and one mile walk at Foster Park, Thursday.

The event “Run White & Blue” brought hundreds of people together to raise awareness about mental health and funding to continue the organization’s mission.

There were prizes for the fastest runners and the most patriotic attire. The team that raised the most money also received a prize.

The Fort Wayne chapter of NAMI is one of about 1,000 around the country, according to Marilyn Marchionni, who is the Vice President of the Board of Directors.

“One of our big missions is to get people talking about mental illness and reduce the stigma,” she said. “Statistically, one out of five adults in the U.S. are diagnosed with mental illness.”

The organization holds meetings weekly to help those battling mental illness and their loved ones.

“Our purpose is to make life better for people with mental illness and for their families,” said Marchionni. “It’s a difficult road, and when it happens to a loved one it’s often an event that blindsides us. We don’t really realize what’s happening, we don’t know what to do to support them, we don’t know where to go.”

This year, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry proclaimed July 4, 2019, NAMI Fort Wayne Recognition Day.

For more information on NAMI’s mission, click here.



