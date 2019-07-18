Heat stroke can come quickly with intense heat and humidity

The excessive heat combined with humidity will make it dangerous to be outside. Even if you’re in good shape you could be having symptoms of heat exhaustion and not even realize it. If you ignore these symptoms you could develop heat stroke which is a medical emergency.

Heat exhaustion can begin with some dizziness or even fainting. You could also have cool, pale or clammy skin and your pulse could become weak or very rapid.

If you notice someone with these symptoms you need to act quickly to get them cooled down. You can start by taking them to a cool place. If you don’t have a cool place nearby the city has cooling centers which will be open to assist you. If they are conscious you should give them some cool water and if possible take a cool shower.

Watch that body temperature as well. If it is going up you could see heat exhaustion transition into heatstroke.

Heatstroke is a medical emergency. First and foremost you want to get professional medical attention. The advancing symptoms to look for are no sweating with a body temperature over 103-degrees and the person may have nausea or begin vomiting. Action needs to be taken quickly as heatstroke can be life- threatening.

Try to stay cool and not over-do it in the heat but and if you do start to feel the signs of heat exhaustion, slow down and cool down.