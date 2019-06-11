Fort4Fitness calls on the public to rename Fantasy of Lights 5K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For the past three years, Fort4Fitness has partnered with Blue Jacket, Inc to put on the Fantasy of Lights 5K/2K. As part of the 4th year of the race, officials want to change the name and needs the public’s help to do so.

The organization says many are confused between the race and the Fantasy of Lights. Blue Jacket sets up the holiday lights display to allow cars to drive through and view the lights. The organization also partners with Fort4Fitness to put on the race every November.

They’re hosting a contest to let the public choose the new name. There are a few guidelines: Winter must be included in the name, fantasy cannot be included and keep it short. Fort4Fitness will collect the suggestions with a survey. It will be open until Thursday, June 13 at Noon.

The 4th Annual Fantasy of Lights 5K and 2K will take place on November 23-24.