Fort Wayne families receive surprise after decorations were stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Last Friday multiple families in a northeast Fort Wayne neighborhood reported their Christmas decorations were stolen or damaged.

One of those families was Jason Puhr and his 3-year-old daughter. Wednesday evening they received a big surprise.

“When we open the front door just hearing the yip for the joy that my three years old was able to give when she saw the unicorn and bear in the front yard it was pretty special,” dad and homeowner Jason Puhr said.

Andy Beckman with Majic 95.1 showed up to give Jason and his 3-year-old daughter new inflatable decorations. The family was one of several in the Walden neighborhood whose decorations were either stolen or damaged.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity to show a family who has just moved to the area what Fort Wayne and our community could be all about,” Majic 95.1 radio host Andy Beckman said.

Wednesday’s decorations of inflatable bears, Mickey Mouse, and unicorns were all donated by listeners and Lowe’s on Illinois Road. One listener even drove an hour to purchase a unicorn to donate.

Other families received new decorations as well.

The Puhr family received an inflatable bear and two unicorns. Puhr’s daughter named the unicorn Sparky.