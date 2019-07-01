Firework Safety for the Fourth of July

While Fourth of July is a popular holiday to shoot off fireworks, there are some safety tips to know before celebrating.

Animal Care and Control says to make sure you keep an eye on your pet as they can become nervous from loud sounds.

“Make sure they are in a safe, familiar place, closed inside. If you have a fenced in yard, it’s a good idea to take them out on a leash and stay out there with them, just make sure you’re with them so you can keep an eye on them,” Holly Eggelston said.

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Murua shared tips he had for shooting personal fireworks. He said to start by telling your neighbors when you will be shooting fireworks. Only shoot one firework at a time, and if one doesn’t go off do not try to light it again.

Murua said to always have a bucket of water or garden hose on hand in case of a fire.

“We want to make sure we have gloves on to protect our hands, because some of these fireworks can burn up to about 1800 degrees, like sparklers. Make sure if we’re using a lighter to light them off, we want to buy an extended lighter, one that’s a little bit longer than the one you use at home to light your candles with,” Assistant Chief Murua said.

While these precautions are mostly for safety, there are City Ordinances in place for noise control.

The hours to shoot personal fireworks are June 29th to July 9th, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., with special hours on July 4th, 10 a.m. to Midnight.