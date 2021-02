FORT WAYNE, (Ind.) WANE – Craving something sweet other than chocolates on Valentine’s Day? Proximo, located at 898 S Harrison St, is offering a tasty alternative.

The red velvet pancake is finished with cream cheese frosting, pink sprinkles, and topped with Proximo’s very own in-house chocolate covered strawberries. Dessert for breakfast!

Proximo is open until 9 p.m.