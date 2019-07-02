E. State Blvd. back open after water main break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – East State Boulevard is reopen at North Anthony Boulevard after it was closed due to a water main break Tuesday.

Crews are worked to repair the break at the intersection of Kensington Boulevard and East State Boulevard near Parkview Hospital Randallia. The road was closed at North Anthony Boulevard while the repair was made.

According to Fort Wayne City Utilities spokesman Frank Suarez, water was shut off along the 1800 block of Kensington and 2200 block of East State. The break was fixed and East State reopened around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.