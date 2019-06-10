Donut and Pastry Fest coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Festival goers have the chance to help out two local organizations all by eating a donut. It’s all part of the first ever Donut and Pastry Fest at Headwaters Park.
Guests will be able to sample creative donuts, pastries, coffee, or adult beverages from around the Fort Wayne area. A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club, and Invisible Vets of Fort Wayne
Participating businesses include:
Tom’s Donuts
Rise’N Roll
Coliseum Donuts
Leo Donuts
Nolt’s Marketplace
Tim Horton’s
Dunkin’ Donuts
Tickets are $20 and include vouchers for 2 donuts, one pastry, and 2 beverages of your choice. Live entertainment will also be provided. The Donut and Pastry Fest is at Headwaters Park Saturday, September 14th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.