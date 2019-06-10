Donut and Pastry Fest coming to Fort Wayne

The event is Saturday, September 14th at Headwaters Park from 9 a.m. -1 p.m.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Festival goers have the chance to help out two local organizations all by eating a donut. It’s all part of the first ever Donut and Pastry Fest at Headwaters Park.

Guests will be able to sample creative donuts, pastries, coffee, or adult beverages from around the Fort Wayne area. A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club, and Invisible Vets of Fort Wayne

Participating businesses include:

Tom’s Donuts

Rise’N Roll

Coliseum Donuts

Leo Donuts

Nolt’s Marketplace

Tim Horton’s

Dunkin’ Donuts

Tickets are $20 and include vouchers for 2 donuts, one pastry, and 2 beverages of your choice. Live entertainment will also be provided. The Donut and Pastry Fest is at Headwaters Park Saturday, September 14th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.