Defensive driving program for teens comes to PFW

The BRAKES program comes to PFW on August 3-4.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A free defensive driving program aimed at educating teens will make its way to Fort Wayne in August.

The course would give teen the chance to get behind-the-wheel instruction from law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers. Exercises include: Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance and more.

The course was started by former drag racing champion Dour Herbert after he lost his two sons in a car crash in 2008.

To date, the program has trained nearly 35,000 teens across the country. Teens who have taken the course are 64 percent less likely to get into an auto accident.

Herbert’s program, titled B.R.A.K.E.S., will be at Purdue University Fort Wayne during the August 3-4 weekend. The program will run from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Teens can register for the free classes here.