Multiple water mains break in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) At least three water mains broke in Fort Wayne Friday morning.

No word on when the break should be fixed.

The first happened south of the intersection of Maplecrest and Trier roads at Landmark Drive, near the Georgetown Little League Baseball field, just before 5:30 a.m. City officials told WANE 15 that two lanes of Maplecrest Road would be closed later Friday morning to allow crews to repair the break.

The second one happened at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Santa Rosa Drive, near Parkview Randallia Hospital, around 5:45 a.m. That break was fixed swiftly by crews.

Another main broke nearby along Lynn Avenue. City officials said around 10 a.m. that it had been repaired and the site was being restored.