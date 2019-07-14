Crews respond to fire on St. Mary’s Avenue Sunday

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that happened at a house northwest of downtown on Sunday.

According to officials, firefighters were call to the 1300 block of Saint Mary’s Avenue around 6:15 a.m. on report of a fire.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second story of a two-story building.

One person who was previously inside the home had evacuated before fire crews arrived. They told FWFD no one else was inside.

Firefighters located the fire in a downstairs bedroom. They were able to get it under control around 6:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the fire caused heavy smoke damage to the home.

