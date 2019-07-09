Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A

On July 9th Chick-Fil-A celebrated Cow Appreciation Day. If you dressed up as if your best cow outfit, you could get either a free entree or a free kids meal.

People of all ages gathered at the restaurant for what one Chick-Fil-A owner called their busiest day of the year.

For some it is a yearly tradition, and for some it is their first time. One family started coming when their daughter was 3-years-old. This year the girl’s grandfather is in the hospital and couldn’t participate, but the family still did in his honor.

“Her granddaddy started this tradition with us when Bella was 3-years-old and so we’re doing it today to honor him and to keep up our tradition, and we’re praying that he will be back next year with us to do this,” Bella’s mom said.

Tony Gibson owns and operates the Jefferson Pointe Chick-Fil-A location. He told WANE 15 that Cow Appreciation Day started as a local campaign, and grew into a national phenomenon. He said his favorite part is seeing the kids.

“The kids just light up, they come in in all kinds of costumes everything from homemade to elaborate professional designs, it’s a great time,” Gibson said.

You can dress up to get free food until 7 p.m.