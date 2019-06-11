Chick-Fil-A Jefferson Pointe location announces reopen date and new features

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After months under construction, Chick-Fil-A Jefferson Pointe is set to open its doors again. The business announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it will reopen Monday, June 24 at 6:30 a.m.

The location closed in March to begin a significant renovation. Officials say returning restaurant guests will appreciate the vintage heritage interior design which includes larger tables in a dining room featuring premium finishes including subway tile and large windows as well as a large gathering table, and a custom light fixture made from recycled Coca-Cola bottles.

Other highlights include an updated two-story interactive indoor play area for children and free Wi-Fi. Customers on the go will find an updated drive-thru system featuring expanded face-to-face ordering and an additional lane, enhancing the chain’s drive-thru service.

The expanded features of the new restaurant will provide an even more remarkable experience with the hiring of nearly 120 new Team Members but officials say the restaurant will be ready to serve in less than two weeks.