Change of venue request denied for Deep Rock Tunnel trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A trial involving a man injured while working on Fort Wayne’s Deep Rock Tunnel project will stay in Allen County.

A judge made that ruling, after hearing arguments from both sides last week.



Back in April, 31-year-old Tyler Tompkins was hurt more than 200-feet underground, when a boring machine exploded.



His wife and legal guardian filed a lawsuit against Herrenknecht Tunneling Systems and Shambaugh and Son, saying he suffered permanent and catastrophic injuries.

An attorney for Shambaugh and Son argued the trial should be moved due to the extensive media coverage, which he says would make it hard to find jurors.

However, the judge found no news articles or blogs submitted to the court contained inflammatory material, nor did they contain misstatements.

The ruling states Allen County is the most appropriate venue for the lawsuit, and therefore the change of venue is denied.

A trial date has not been set.