Burglars caught on camera breaking into a salon, police call on public’s help

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) Weeks after two suspect broke into a salon, police are calling on the public’s help. Officers were called to the Classic Cuts Salon on May 23 at 11 p.m.

Investigators say suspects appear to be white men, in their mid to late 30’s.

Officers received surveillance footage of both of the suspects inside the store. Investigators say suspects appear to be white men, in their mid to late 30’s. The shorter suspect appears to be between 5’ 04” and 5’ 06” tall and approximately 150 to 170 lbs. The taller suspect appears to be between 6’02” to 6’04” tall and approximately 220 to 260 lbs.

The vehicle in the video was spotted fleeing the scene shortly after…the vehicle is believed to be a 2007 to 2011 GMC Sierra with aftermarket rims and tires.

Officers are asking if the public recognizes a vehicle in the video that was spotted fleeing the scene shortly after the burglary. The vehicle is believed to be a 2007 to 2011 GMC Sierra with aftermarket rims and tires.

If anyone knows any information about the burglary, the suspects or the vehicle, you’re asked to call police at (260) 449-7413.