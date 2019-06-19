Bravas donates a portion of sales to GiGi’s Playhouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) If you enjoy eat local made burgers and hot dogs while helping out a good cause, you’re in luck. Bravas is donating a portion of their Wednesday profits to GiGi’s Playhouse.

15% of all sales will go toward the organization. GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne provides free programs that are educational and therapeutic in nature to individuals with Down syndrome from birth through adulthood, their families, and the community.

Bravas is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday. For more information on our programs or how to get involved please email GiGi’s Playhouse at fortwayne@gigisplayhouse.org.