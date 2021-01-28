Bill that would have allowed cosmetologist, barbers to work without a license pulled

Ace of Fades barbershop owner Leo Barajas cuts a customer’s hair in his shop on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Local barbershops and nail salons are bracing for the impact of another stay-at-home order that would force personal care businesses and other industries to temporarily shut down. (KSWB)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After much push back from cosmetologists, an Indiana Representative is pulling his bill that would have allowed people to cut hair and perform skin care as well as other beauty services without a license.

According to the measure, the employee must disclose if they aren’t licensed and maintain health and safety standards.

Thousands of cosmetologists across the state pushed lawmakers to vote ‘no’ on a new bill. More than 30 thousand voted against the bill on a petition.

Representative Timothy Wesco says despite the bill not having enough support, he still feels it’s an important issue.