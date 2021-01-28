Bill that would have allowed cosmetologist, barbers to work without a license pulled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After much push back from cosmetologists, an Indiana Representative is pulling his bill that would have allowed people to cut hair and perform skin care as well as other beauty services without a license.
According to the measure, the employee must disclose if they aren’t licensed and maintain health and safety standards.
Thousands of cosmetologists across the state pushed lawmakers to vote ‘no’ on a new bill. More than 30 thousand voted against the bill on a petition.
Representative Timothy Wesco says despite the bill not having enough support, he still feels it’s an important issue.
“While it appears this bill doesn’t have enough support to move this session, it is an important issue. Over these last few weeks, many within the industry have offered good, constructive feedback about possible changes to the law. I look forward to working with them over the summer toward enacting meaningful reforms.”Co-author Timothy Wesco