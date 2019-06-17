BBQ lovers celebrate Father’s Day on last day of RibFest

It was the talk of the town, but just like that, the 22nd annual BBQ RibFest has come and gone.

The event ended Sunday night, with big attendance numbers, according to organizers. The weather the last four days was not the greatest, it rained for a couple of days, but founder and co-director Mark Chappuis said overall attendance was still high.

“On Friday we had that great weather, I mean how can you not come out for ribs and a few cold beers and all the fun out here, it’s great family environment,” Chappuis said. “We’re static because we had a record attendance on Friday.”

To celebrate dads on Father’s Day, event organizers waived admission to all fathers who showed up on Sunday.

“It’s a special thing for dad. You know, sometimes we, dads, are a little bit neglected and that kind of thing. Taken for granted I should say. So, we just wanted to give back that way,” added Chappuis.

So, who had the best ribs?

The Critic’s Choice Winner was Desperado’s. The award for People’s Choice went to Big Boned BBQ from Charleston, South Carolina.