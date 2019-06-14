Auburn dad receives early Father’s Day present

Father’s Day isn’t until Sunday, June 16, but a local father is getting an early gift.

Ben Fliehman of Auburn was nominated by his wife, Maci, for Haggar Clothing Company’s National Hall of Fame Dad contest. He was then selected as Indiana’s representative among entrants from the 49 other states.

In her winning entry, Maci wrote: “After working 24-hour shifts with the fire department, he is never too tried to spend time with our two boys. The way he protects and provides for our family is something I could never thank him enough for; his heart of service is truly one of a kind.”

As a state winner, Ben will receive a Haggar wardrobe that includes both dress and casual pants, a J.M. Haggar suit and an exclusive Haggar Hall of Fame Dad blazer.

Haggar is the official jacket provider for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.