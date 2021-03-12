Alternating lane closures on I-69 in Grant Co. to begin Saturday

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Friday that alternating lane closures are scheduled to begin on I-69 starting Saturday.

The lane closures are happening between Muncie Pike and Exit 264 in both the north and southbound lanes, the press release said.

The department said that crews will be building median crossover bridges ahead of a bridge deck replacement over Walnut Creek and a bridge deck overlay over C.R. 700 South.

The alternating lane closures will be in place Saturday through Thursday while the crossovers are built but not on Fridays due to traffic volume.

Once the median crossover bridges are complete, all four lanes of I-69 will be open to traffic, the department said. Traffic will alternate using the median crossovers depending on where the contractor is working.

Work is expected to wrap up this fall.

The department is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.