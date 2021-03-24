Allen County’s health commissioner reacts to Holcomb’s COVID-19 response rollback

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb plans a rollback on the state’s mask mandate and capacity restrictions come April, the man who will be responsible for making calls on rules locally is planning his next move. Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter urges caution moving forward.

“We really continue to be in a race with the cases, making sure the cases don’t spike, while we we continue to roll vaccines out and get shots in arms,” Dr. Sutter told WANE 15. “While I don’t think we’re going to overwhelm the hospitals with a surge this spring, I think there’s a good chance we will see a surge. And I think some of those people will go on to be hospitalized and ultimately die.”

Local health commissioners, as well as the leaders of cities and counties across the Hoosier State will soon have to decide if capacity restrictions are put in place for businesses and events or masks will be required in certain places.

“There’s no reason to think that the virus has changed,” Sutter said. “It’s still a respiratory virus and we still stop the spread the same way we did before, which is by masking, by socially distancing, and by getting vaccines when they are available. I expect that people will make smart choices. I think that there is still some danger here. It’s much less than what it was earlier in the year, but it’s not zero. I’ve also talked to people who have said they won’t patronize businesses that don’t enforce mask wearing. They believe it’s important for people to continue to wear a mask, as I do, to protect the people who are not yet vaccinated.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Sutter was waiting to see an updated executive order from the governor’s office before making a local decisions. He also planned conversations with health department leaders from nearby counties.