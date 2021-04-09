Restaurant Revival: Umi

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Do you love sushi, steak and seafood? Then Umi Fort Wayne is your kind of restaurant. Besides offering delicious food and beverages, you can always expect immaculate service.

Located at 2912 Getz Rd., Umi features a private event space, offers catering, has dining both indoor and outdoors, as well as a carry out menu.

If you’ve never been to Umi, this Restaurant Revival deal is a great way to check it out and save some cash. Buy a $50 certificate for only $25 by CLICKING HERE. See full details below.

The gift certificate packages will be comprised of two $25 certificates. These certificates may be combined for use on a single visit or spread out over two visits. Certificates must be used in their entirety upon redemption, there is no cash or credit back. When customers purchase the Restaurant Revival Gift Certificate Package, they will receive an email with a QR code. The customer must present the QR code to redeem the certificate.