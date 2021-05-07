Restaurant Revival: Three Rivers Distilling Company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Throughout the pandemic, restaurants have struggled all across the country. We want to help out restaurants in the Fort Wayne area. For this Restaurant Revival WANE 15’s Breann Boswell heads to Three Rivers Distilling Company.

Located at 224 E. Wallace St., guests can enjoy a variety of options. The kitchen and bar is attached to the distillery and offers a full menu of modern food options, local beer and wine, and a hand-crafted cocktail bar. The restaurant has a large outdoor patio that is dog-friendly with a beautiful, floral courtyard atmosphere in the summer and igloos with fire pits in the winter.

If you’ve never been to Three Rivers Distilling Company, this Restaurant Revival deal is a great way to check it out and save some cash, especially for Mother’s Day. Reservations are recommended. Buy a $50 certificate for only $25 by CLICKING HERE. See full details below.

The gift certificate packages will be comprised of two $25 certificates. These certificates may be combined for use on a single visit or spread out over two visits. Certificates must be used in their entirety upon redemption, there is no cash or credit back. When customers purchase the Restaurant Revival Gift Certificate Package, they will receive an email with a QR code. The customer must present the QR code to redeem the certificate.