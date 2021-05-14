Restaurant Revival: Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Throughout the pandemic, restaurants have struggled all across the country. We at WANE 15 want to focus on some of the best restaurants in the Fort Wayne area. For this Restaurant Revival WANE 15’s Breann Boswell heads to Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill.

Located at 6179 W. Jefferson Blvd., guests can enjoy a variety of options. The bar features 50 Bottled Beers and 10 Taps as well as Mitchell’s Signature Lager, a menu full of wings, pizza, beer and more! While you are there with family and friends enjoy vintage arcade games, pool, darts, 45 HD Flat Screens in a family friendly environment.

If you’ve never been to Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill, this Restaurant Revival deal is a great way to check it out and save some money. Reservations are recommended. Buy a $50 certificate for only $25 by CLICKING HERE. See full details below.

The gift certificate packages will be comprised of two $25 certificates. These certificates may be combined for use on a single visit or spread out over two visits. Certificates must be used in their entirety upon redemption, there is no cash or credit back. When customers purchase the Restaurant Revival Gift Certificate Package, they will receive an email with a QR code. The customer must present the QR code to redeem the certificate.