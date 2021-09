FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- It's harvest time across Northern Indiana, not just in the fields but also in the vineyards. Harvesting at Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard in LaOtto has been going on for the last several weeks and so far the crop looks to be fruitful even with some challenges.

Throughout the year they have to battle the elements but the crucial times are in the early and late parts of the season. This is when the vines and grapes are vulnerable to frost or large temperature swings. They also have to worry about rain at harvesting, which is where their hard to miss picking machine comes in handy.