WABASH, Ind. (WANE) - Creativity is key when it comes to finding activities for the whole family to enjoy throughout the winter months. One Wabash family took 'winter wonderland' seriously and transformed their backyard into an ice skating rink.

Tyler Leland thought of the idea and asked his wife what her opinion was. "Usually my wife shuts me down on ideas like that, but this time for whatever reason she said okay," Leland says. He found and joined a Facebook group where other hopeful creators share tips and ideas to turn a vision into a reality. Friends from church got on board, helped out and a few days later, the family was skating on ice.