Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams talks with Preston Wallace, from Downtown Fort Wayne, to get all of the spooky details on this year’s Fright Night, including the Zombie Walk! Fright Night takes place October 21st, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. in various parts of downtown Fort Wayne. Learn more at frightnightdowntown.com.
Zombies take over Downtown Fort Wayne for Fright Night
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now