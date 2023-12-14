Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams steps on the ice with Riley Hollenbaugh, the Manager of Riverfront Fort Wayne, to learn about the skating season at Headwaters Park and how it provides family fun throughout the winter. Headwaters Park is located at 333 South Clinton Street in Downtown Fort Wayne. Learn more at fortwayneparks.org.
Winter Skating Fun at Headwaters Park
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
