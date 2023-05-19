Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Windows Doors and More Owner, Kevin Hunter, and his sons Chad and Trevor, as they discuss how the family business has grown throughout the decades. Windows Doors and More will have a 40th Anniversary celebration on May 20th. They are located at 1121 West Washington Center Road in Fort Wayne. You can also go to wdmfactorystore.com for more information.
Windows Doors & More Celebrates 40 years
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now