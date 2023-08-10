Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams returns to Wild Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar and speaks with General Manager, Ranee Zeider, to learn all about their new Live Music Thursdays. Plus she speaks with Rudy Mahara, who is one of the local entertainers. Learn more at wildcrabfw.com or visit them at 6282 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
Wild Crab: Live Music Thursdays
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now