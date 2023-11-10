Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams explores some of the unique trees at Dan’s Porch & Patio with designers Dennis Bowman & Keith Clement, who decorated Dan’s Porch & Patio for the holiday season. Learn more at dansporchandpatio.com. Dan’s Porch and Patio is located at 3710 N Clinton St in Fort Wayne.
Uniquely Decorated Christmas Trees at Dan’s Porch & Patio
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
