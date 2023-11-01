Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Renegade Strength and Performance to speak with Co-Owner and Trainer Zach Reinig about how the new gym came to be and how they can uncover your inner athlete. Then, Jessica speaks with Head Trainer Elizabeth Swygard, about the state-of-the-art equipment they offer and some of their techniques to get you on track. Renegade Strength and Performance is located at 4130 Fourier Drive in Fort Wayne. Learn more at renegadesp.com