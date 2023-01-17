Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams talks with Keli Hankee, from Trubble Brewing, and Brian Therkildsen, from Brooklyn Pints, about their creative collaboration for this year’s Savor menu at Trubble Brewing. Trubble is located at 2725 Broadway in Fort Wayne, and Brooklyn Pints is located at 725 Union Street in Fort Wayne.
Trubble Brewing & Brooklyn Pints collaboration for Savor
by: Adam Solarczyk
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now