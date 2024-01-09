Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Science Central and gets a tour of some of the popular exhibits with Executive Director, Martin Fisher, as she learns how they offer a unique hands-on learning experience for all ages. Science Central is located at 1950 North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. Learn more at sciencecentral.org.
Touring the Science Central Exhibits
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now