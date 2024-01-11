Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams tours the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum which is celebrating 50 years and is joined by Captain Dennis Giere, who is also the Vice President of the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum Board of Directors, as he guides her through the history of the department and the evolution of technology they used to serve the community. The Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum is located at 226 West Washington Blvd, in Fort Wayne. Learn more at fortwaynefiremuseum.com.