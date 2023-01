We are kicking off this new year with “Best Of” shows. Today we are highlighting the Top Restaurants we’ve visited on the show. Make sure to check out the Farm to Fork experience of Joseph Decuis, experience the Asian-inspired dishes at Nawa, or head to JK O’Donnell’s for a taste of Ireland.

Joseph Decuis

josephdecuis.com

191 N. Main Street

Roanoke, IN 46783

Nawa

nawa.live

126 W Columbia St

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

JK O’Donnell’s